Traffic diverted after 18-wheeler, SUV crash in East Travis County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 18-wheeler, SUV collide near N SH 130 and FM 973. (Travis County Emergency Services District 12)

Officials say traffic is being diverted on southbound SH 130 near FM 973 after an 18-wheeler and an SUV collided.

It happened just before 4:30 this morning in East Travis County.

Fire crews have cleared from the scene, but officials say the road is still closed for debris cleanup.

Expect delays in the area.