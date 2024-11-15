Road closures in downtown Austin for Texas Book Festival

The Texas Book Festival is taking place in downtown Austin and there will be several roads closed due to the event.

The event connects authors and readers and runs November 16 and 17 in and around the Texas State Capitol.

Programming for the festival will be in tents set up along 11th Street and Congress Avenue directly south of the Capitol.

Sessions will be held in nearby venues including the State Theatre, First Baptist Church and The Contemporary Austin.

Free parking is available in multiple State Lot parking garages on San Jacinto between 12th and 16th Streets.

Accessible parking is available at the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage at 1201 San Jacinto Boulevard

The weekend is free and open to all.

For full details on the event you can click here.

What roads are closed for Texas Book Festival

The following roads will be closed for the event through 11:59 p.m. on November 17.

Congress Avenue between 8th Street and 11th Street

West 9th Street from Colorado Street to Congress Avenue

East 9th Street from Congress Avenue to Brazos Street

West 11th Street from Lavaca Street to Congress Avenue

East 11th Street from Congress Avenue to San Jacinto Street

Colorado Street from West 11th Street to West 12th Street

Congress Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between Colorado Street and Congress Avenue

East 8th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street

West 10th Street between Colorado Street and Congress Avenue

East 10th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street

If you're headed downtown, there are some uninterrupted alternative routes suggested by the City of Austin:

East/West Options

MLK Blvd from I-35 to North Lamar Blvd

15th Street from I-35 to North Lamar Blvd

6th Street from I-35 to North Lamar Blvd

5th Street from North Lamar Blvd to I-35

Cesar Chavez Street from I-35 to North Lamar Blvd

North/South Options

North Lamar Blvd from MLK Blvd to Cesar Chavez St.

Guadalupe St. from MLK Blvd to Cesar Chavez St.

Lavaca St. from Cesar Chavez to MLK Blvd

San Jacinto Blvd from MLK Blvd to Cesar Chavez St.

Trinity St. from Cesar Chavez to MLK Blvd

Red River St. from MLK Blvd to Cesar Chavez St.