Austin's Trail of Lights closes due to weather

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Zilker Park
Trail of Lights closes due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the rain, organizers of Austin's Trail of Lights in Zilker Park have made the decision to close for the evening.

Officials made the call this evening to shut down the lights display.

Initially, just certain parking areas were slated to be closed, but due to the rainfall they made the decision to close things down for the evening.

Austin weather: Damp evening, storms tomorrow

The rain is not done yet. More rain is expected the rest of this evening into early tomorrow morning, with heavy rain expected Sunday morning. Carlo Falco has more in his full forecast.

If you pre-purchased tickets to this evening's event, watch your email. You should be getting information regarding a refund.