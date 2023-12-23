Austin's Trail of Lights closes due to weather

Due to the rain, organizers of Austin's Trail of Lights in Zilker Park have made the decision to close for the evening.

Officials made the call this evening to shut down the lights display.

Initially, just certain parking areas were slated to be closed, but due to the rainfall they made the decision to close things down for the evening.

If you pre-purchased tickets to this evening's event, watch your email. You should be getting information regarding a refund.