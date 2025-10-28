Train collides with rock hauler in Schertz: police

The Brief Amtrak train collided with rock hauler in Schertz No injures have been reported and there was no train derailment Police say this is an ongoing investigation



An Amtrak train collided with a rock hauler in Schertz, causing traffic delays Tuesday morning, police say.

What we know:

On Oct. 28 just after 8 a.m., police learned that an Amtrak train had collided with a semi-tractor trailer hauling rocks at a railroad crossing on Solms Quarry Road at FM 482.

The Amtrak has 129 passengers and nine crewmembers on board, while the rock hauler was only occupied by the driver.

No injures have been reported and there was no train derailment.

The crash has caused traffic delays and a police presence in the area; drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation.