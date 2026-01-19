Train derails in Manor; no injuries reported

article

The Brief Train derails in Manor Manor PD says no injuries were reported



The Manor Police Department says a train derailed and that no injuries were reported.

What we know:

The derailment happened near 600 E. Parsons and San Marcos St.

Manor PD says rail operations reports that the roadways should reopen at around 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the derailment has not been released and is still being investigated.