Expand / Collapse search

Train derails in Manor; no injuries reported

By
Published  January 19, 2026 10:11am CST
Manor
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Train derails in Manor
    • Manor PD says no injuries were reported

MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department says a train derailed and that no injuries were reported.

What we know:

The derailment happened near 600 E. Parsons and San Marcos St.

Manor PD says rail operations reports that the roadways should reopen at around 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the derailment has not been released and is still being investigated.

The Source: Information from Manor Police Department.

ManorCrime and Public Safety