Train derails in Manor; no injuries reported
MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department says a train derailed and that no injuries were reported.
What we know:
The derailment happened near 600 E. Parsons and San Marcos St.
Manor PD says rail operations reports that the roadways should reopen at around 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
The cause of the derailment has not been released and is still being investigated.
The Source: Information from Manor Police Department.