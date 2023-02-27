Search for victim after train reportedly hits pedestrian in South Austin

First responders are searching for a victim after a report of a train hitting a pedestrian in South Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the collision was reported around 5:40 a.m. near W. Mary St. and 7th St.

The train stopped and crews looked for the pedestrian but no victim was found so they requested a thermal imaging drone to help.

EMS has cleared the scene, but Austin police and firefighters are there and the drone is still up searching for the victim.

Expect delays and avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.