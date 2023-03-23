Train hits 18-wheeler in Luling

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Luling police are investigating after a train hit an 18-wheeler Thursday morning at the Elm Ave. crossing. (City of Luling EMS)

Luling police are investigating after a train hit an 18-wheeler Thursday morning at the Elm Ave. crossing.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to escape before the crash and no injuries were reported.

The area near the crossing will be closed for an extended period of time for cleanup and investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and mindful of emergency personnel in the area.