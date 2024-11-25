Train hits pedestrian in South Austin: APD

article

The Brief Train hits pedestrian in South Austin



The Austin Police Department is responding to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian in South Austin.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, officers responded to the crash near the area of Fair Oaks Drive and Calais Court.

The 1600 and 1700 blocks of W Stassney Lane were closed both ways as first responders worked on the crash. The road opened right before rush hour traffic.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates