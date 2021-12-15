Train strikes semi-truck in Luling at West Davis Street crossing

Freight trains pass through Luling all day and all night, but shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, things went terribly wrong when a car-hauling tractor trailer got stuck at the crossing between US 90 and West Davis Street.

It marks the second train-versus-semi crash in Luling in less than five months.

"It’s a lighted crossing but it's not a gated crossing. And the trailer high centered and was struck by the train," said Luling Police Chief Bill Sala.

The train derailed—the locomotive dragging most of the truck with it.

"Well, half the trailer was in front of the engine, and the tractor, the front end of it was there on the side pretty messed up," said Caleb Slaughter, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. "Three locomotives and six cars were off the rails but still standing upright."

The driver and passenger in the truck were able to jump out of the train's path just in time, but the truck and the cars it was carrying were totaled. Several train cars damaged as well as the track. No one was injured.

This comes less than five months after a similar crash in Luling involving a train and a flatbed carrying a wind turbine blade. That happened in late August at the crossing at US 90 and US 183, right in the heart of Downtown.

"Could have been much worse. Both incidents there was a lot of property damage," said Sala.

Sala says it's a disturbing and potentially deadly trend. "Of course this one they were legitimately hung up on the track, but we have an issue of people stopping on tracks. And once you're stopped and jammed in there's nowhere to go."

In fact, in recent years several trucks have gotten stuck on tracks in Luling – and Sala says truckers need to pay better attention. "It’s being aware of the size and weight of your load and what the crossing will actually handle," said Sala.

"It’s state law that if a train is visible, you cannot go over those tracks," said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas.

Armbruster says our state leads the nation in train versus automobile crashes. He says drivers of all vehicles need to stop, look and listen at train crossings—and truckers, especially, need to plan ahead so they know what crossings they might encounter.

"Anytime you're taking a trip to somewhere that you're not familiar with, it's always a good idea to look at a map plan ahead and try to plan backup routes," said Armbruster. "Drivers should always have a backup plan, especially when you're going to an area that you haven't visited before."

Union Pacific Railroad crews spent the day Wednesday doing repairs and replacing damaged track. Both Union Pacific and Luling Police are still investigating the crash. It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.

