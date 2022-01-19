Transient murder suspect reportedly seen in Riverside/Pleasant Valley area

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is still looking for a transient man suspected of murder in connection with a December fatal shooting.

TCSO says that 25-year-old Christopher Isaiah Martinez is believing to be living in Austin and has reportedly been seen in the Riverside/Pleasant Valley area.

Christopher Isaiah Martinez (previous booking photo) (Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO))

A warrant was issued for Martinez's arrest in December 2021 and bond has been set at $500,000.

Martinez is suspected of shooting and killing 25-year-old Jose Cruz Rivera of Manor on December 14. Just before 10 p.m. that night, deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street in Manor. Deputies arrived and found Rivera dead with a gunshot wound.

Christopher Isaiah Martinez (Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO))

Anyone with information about Christopher Isaiah Martinez or his whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

