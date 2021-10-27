'Transit Forward' formed to keep Project Connect's vision alive

"Transit Forward" is on a mission to make public transportation more accessible in Austin.

"Transit Forward will expand on past efforts and continue to bring committed community members passionate about transit into the conversation to ensure our success," said Patrick Rose, board chair of Transit Forward.

One of their first steps is ensuring transportation for all. "We have to take care of the people who take care of us," said Nora Linares-Moeller.

From essential workers, communities of color, to students - having multifaceted transit lines are opportunities for safe and reliable transportation, says Transit Forward.

"That's the most important thing moving forward," Moeller said.

Jeffery Clemmons, a student at Huston-Tillotson University, says students need to be a part of the conversation when it comes to transit. "Students are some of the people who use transit the most," he said. "They're using buses, they're using trains, biking to school, so we have to make sure transit options are open to them wherever they are."

On top of accessibility, the potential for growth, they added, is a key component.

"The opportunities for jobs that project connect will create is tremendous" said Fang Fang, Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce CEO.

She said while Austin is already a growing city, it has the possibility to turn into a major transportation hub. ‘If we want to compete with other large and diverse cities across the country, we need to seize the moment and build a place that has a better transit system," she said.

The full list of goals for Transit Forward include:

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter