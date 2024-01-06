Trash fire behind Applebee's 'controlled' in southeast Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters responded to a trash fire behind an Applebee's in southeast Austin.
Officials say that crews have controlled a large trash fire near the intersection of Nelms Drive and I-35.
They said the fire happened behind an Applebee's restaurant there.