Trash fire behind Applebee's 'controlled' in southeast Austin: AFD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters responded to a trash fire behind an Applebee's in southeast Austin.

AFD responds to trash fire in southeast Austin. (Austin Fire Department)

Officials say that crews have controlled a large trash fire near the intersection of Nelms Drive and I-35.

They said the fire happened behind an Applebee's restaurant there.