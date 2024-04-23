Trash fire in Oak Hill; cause under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters say a cutting torch may have started a trash fire Tuesday morning in Oak Hill in Southwest Austin.
Oak Hill and Austin firefighters worked together to put out the blaze in the 8500 block of Yaupon Springs.
Oak Hill FD says workers were working in the area at the time the fire broke out, and while it may have been started by a cutting torch, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.