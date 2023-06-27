Travis County looking into accidental drug overdose deaths following incarceration

Travis County is analyzing data from over 400 accidental drug overdose deaths last year to identify key indicators for high risk.

The county's Justice & Public Safety data and research team analyzed 417 accidental drug overdose cases from 2022 using data on homelessness, mental illness and jail records.

The county says the results showed 89 of the 417 were in custody at some point between Jan. 2021 and Dec. 2022.

The team then used data from the Travis County Medical Examiner and the Travis County Sheriff's Office to identify key indicators for high risk of accidental overdose death.

County Judge Andy Brown is set to hold a press conference about the analysis and to discuss this potential overlap between accidental drug overdose deaths and incarceration at 12 p.m.

Judge Brown will be joined by Travis County commissioners, Sheriff Sally Hernandez, Dr. Nicholas Yagoda with CommUnityCare, county health authority Dr. Desmar Walkes and other county staff.