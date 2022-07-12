Expand / Collapse search

Travis County, Austin Public Health host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics July 12-15

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County, Austin Public Health and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week. 

Some locations have pediatric vaccines for babies and young children 6 months to 5 years of age.

No appointments are required for these clinics. Please check the details of events to confirm dates, locations, times, and age availability.

People receiving their second dose, third dose, or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated. Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.  

While vaccinations are occurring, each site is considered to be a hospital with patients and only authorized visits are allowed. Agencies listed for each location (Austin Public Health or Travis County) are the only entities that can authorize admittance. 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Tuesday, July 12, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

Career Expo (APH) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, July 13, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH) 

Foundation Communities (APH) 

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County) 

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County) 

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, July 14, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, July 15, 2022 

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County) 

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County) 