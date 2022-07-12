Travis County, Austin Public Health host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics July 12-15

Travis County, Austin Public Health and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week.

Some locations have pediatric vaccines for babies and young children 6 months to 5 years of age.

No appointments are required for these clinics. Please check the details of events to confirm dates, locations, times, and age availability.

People receiving their second dose, third dose, or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated. Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

While vaccinations are occurring, each site is considered to be a hospital with patients and only authorized visits are allowed. Agencies listed for each location (Austin Public Health or Travis County) are the only entities that can authorize admittance.

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Career Expo (APH)

1212 E. Anderson Ln. #300 Austin, Texas 78752

12 pm – 4 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Moderna (18 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (6 months and up), Pfizer (6 months and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Foundation Communities (APH)

4320 S. Congress Ave. Austin, Texas 78745

5 pm – 6:30 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (6 months and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, July 14, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, July 15, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (18 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)