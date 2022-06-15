Travis County, Austin Public Health host free COVID-19 Vaccine clinics June 15-17

Travis County, Austin Public Health and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week.

No appointments are required for these clinics. Please check the details of events to confirm dates, locations, times and age availability. People receiving their second dose, third dose, or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, June 16, 2022

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County)

6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

ACC – Eastview Campus (APH)

3401 Webberville Rd. Austin, TX 78702

11 am – 1 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Stonegate Manufactured Homes (Travis County)

1401 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

4 pm – 7 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, June 17, 2022

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County)

6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Consulate General of Mexico (APH)

5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741

10 am – 1 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Travis County Juneteenth Celebration (Travis County)

800 Lavaca St. Austin, TX 78701

10 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)