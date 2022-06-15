Expand / Collapse search

Travis County, Austin Public Health host free COVID-19 Vaccine clinics June 15-17

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County, Austin Public Health and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week. 

No appointments are required for these clinics. Please check the details of events to confirm dates, locations, times and age availability. People receiving their second dose, third dose, or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated. 

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood. 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, June 15, 2022 

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH) 

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County) 

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County) 

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, June 16, 2022 

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County) 

ACC – Eastview Campus (APH) 

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH) 

Stonegate Manufactured Homes (Travis County) 

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County) 

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, June 17, 2022 

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County) 

Consulate General of Mexico (APH) 

Travis County Juneteenth Celebration (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County) 

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County) 