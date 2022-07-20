Travis County authorities investigating homicide in Elgin

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in November 2021 in Elgin.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from someone claiming they had shot and killed a home intruder in the 23200 block of Alicia Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2021.

TCSO deputies found 44-year-old Thomas Walker dead outside a trailer home upon arrival in the property. The 911 caller, 20-year-old Nathan Osborne, advised police he was the shooter and willingly surrendered himself.

According to the case affidavit, Walker is Osborne's stepfather. Osborne was interviewed by investigators at the scene.

TCSO Detectives say Osborne's account of the incident reveals he shot and killed Walker out of self-defense following a verbal altercation that turned physical. The affidavit states there is no evidence showing this is the case.

Detectives believe Osborne intentionally caused the death of Walker.

This investigation is ongoing.