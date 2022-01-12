Travis County Commissioners Court appoints Rebecca Guerrero as County Clerk

The Travis County Commissioners Court announced the appointment of Rebecca Guerrero as County Clerk yesterday.

This appointment was made due to County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir retiring on Jan. 28, 2022.

According to the Travis County Clerk's office, Guerrero will serve as Interim County Clerk from Jan. 28 through the end of the year. She was formerly the Director of Recording, a position she held for six years. Guerrero has worked in the Clerk's office for the last 22 years and brings a wealth of knowledge to this position.

The Travis County Clerk's office says that Guerrero comes from a family of elected officials and public servants, and she is honored to serve Travis County. The office also notes that DeBeauvoir is excited for her replacement, and believes that Guerrero will be a hard-working leader.

