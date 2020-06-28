Travis County Constable passes from COVID-19

A Tavis County constable has passed after contracting COVID-19.

Sergeant Dale Multer from Travis County Constable Precinct 5 succumbed to COVID-19 while serving.

According to a FaceBook post, Sgt. Multer was planning to retire next year.

Tax Assessor, Collector & Voter registrar for Travis County, Brent Elfant, also took to Facebook to honor the late Sgt. Multer.

Elfant said in part, "Constable Pct. 5 Sergent Dale Multer succumbed to COVID-19 as a result of being exposed while serving protective orders to keep victims safe. I hired Dale when I was Constable and enjoyed watching him work his way up through the ranks. Dale was an incredibly hard-working, passionate, and compassionate soul whose mission was to reduce the scourge of domestic violence. Dale was planning to retire next year to spend more time with his grandchildren. My condolences to Angie and Dale's entire family and his Constable family."