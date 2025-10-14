Corrections officer fired, charged for allegedly giving inmate chicken wings for money

The Brief Travis County corrections officer fired, charged for allegedly providing inmate with chicken wings for money Amos Nyanway charged with contraband in a correctional facility, a Class B misdemeanor



A Travis County corrections officer has been fired and charged for allegedly providing an inmate with chicken wings in exchange for money.

What we know:

25-year-old Amos Nyanway has been charged with contraband in a correctional facility, a Class B misdemeanor.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that on Aug. 21, a corrections officer with the Security Threat Intelligence Unit learned Nyanway may have provided contraband to an inmate for monetary compensation while investigating an unrelated matter.

The contraband was chicken wings, says TCSO.

An investigation was immediately initiated and Nyanway was placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

He was fired on Oct. 14. He had been with the sheriff's office since last June.

What's next:

Nyanway is in the Travis County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

In Texas, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement:

"I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer made such a foolish decision. We hold our employees to a high standard of conduct and accountability. We simply cannot tolerate contraband of any type being brought into our secure facilities."