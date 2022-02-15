Travis County crash on Highway 183 kills 1 person, 1 person injured

The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person has been killed in a crash on Highway 183 in Travis County. DPS troopers and Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash in the 9100 block of 183 near FM 973 at around 6:20 a.m.

DPS says the driver of a Volkswagen was traveling northbound on 183 when the Volkswagen was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck, with two people in it, towing a trailer. The crash caused the Volkswagen to catch on fire and go into the southbound lane and hit a KIA that was going southbound. The Ford pickup and trailer crashed into the nearby San Francisco Javier Catholic Church.

Officials say the driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the KIA was transported to a local hospital. No word on the conditions of the two people inside the Ford, but they were interviewed by law enforcement.

The portion of 183 where the crash occurred is expected to be shut down for some time.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter