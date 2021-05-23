Travis County DA facing law enforcement backlash over job posting

article

The Travis County district attorney's office is facing some backlash from a law enforcement group over a job posting.

The position is for a lead on a civil rights unit, which would specifically investigate incidents involving law enforcement officials.

This listening mentions this to include unlawful use of force, police misconduct, and more.

The executive director for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas Charley Wilkinson released a statement on the posting Sunday.

He says this is an attack on law enforcement everywhere and is inappropriate.

"What this really means is that the district attorney in Travis County, which wields a lot of power under the state constitution, has really been conflicted by personal opinions and personal beliefs," said Wilkinson

The job posting states their preferred candidate's skills "would include prosecuting police officers or deep knowledge of policies and practices of law enforcement. The team leader must be committed to restoring trust in the community between law enforcement and the public by prosecuting these cases, even when the prosecution is not favored by all stakeholders."

FOX 7 reached out to The Travis County DA Jose Garza about the listing who stressed this is only for law enforcement officers who need enforcement.

"If a law enforcement officer breaks the law, they will be held accountable, and it is disappointing but not at all surprising that the police union is spending their time defending misconduct by law enforcement officers instead of working with us to root it out," said Garza.