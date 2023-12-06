Travis County DA faces lawsuit that could remove him from office

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is facing a lawsuit that could remove him from office due to a new state law.

In the spring, Texas lawmakers passed legislation to rein in so-called "rogue DAs."

A Travis County resident filed the lawsuit, claiming the DA's office has adopted a policy to not persecute some drug offenses.

Before the law took effect, Garza had pledged not to prosecute low-level drug offenses or cases related to the state's abortion ban.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Garza's office about this lawsuit, we are waiting to hear back.