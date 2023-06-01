Travis County deputy injured in wreck while controlling traffic
AUSTIN, Texas - A Travis County Sheriff's Deputy, who was on duty controlling traffic, was injured in a wreck Thursday morning.
Investigators say the deputy was in his vehicle at the intersection of FM 620 and Quinlan Park Rd. when he was rear-ended by a driver just before 7:30 a.m.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
The driver remained on scene.
Several lanes were shut down during the investigation, but have since reopened.