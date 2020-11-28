Travis County deputy killed in Milam County motorcycle crash

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says one of their senior deputies was killed in a motorcycle crash in Milam County.

TCSO says that 48-year-old Sr. Deputy Robert "Drew" Small was off-duty and driving a motorcycle home from Louisiana late Friday evening when he collided with another vehicle.

TCSO says the crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Small, who was assigned to the Motors Unit, joined TCSO in December 1995, starting his career in Dispatch, says TCSO. He served as a Corrections Officer for several years, before becoming a Deputy in 2006. He worked night shift patrol in western Travis County for over a decade, then moved to the Motors Unit in December 2018.

TCSO says Small’s employee development file is stacked with letters of appreciation and commendation from the community. He recently received a Unit Citation for his work with the Special Response Team.

Deputy Small’s body will be escorted to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office by TCSO deputies.

