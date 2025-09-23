Travis County first responders will soon have access to new bulletproof vests

The Brief Travis County first responders are getting upgraded bulletproof vests Once purchased, Chief Luckritz says the ballistic vests will be distributed over the next several weeks



First responders in Travis County can expect to see some upgrades.

New funding means those first on scene will have access to bulletproof vests.

The backstory:

Austin firefighters and paramedics will soon have their hands on some new hardware.

The bulletproof vests are designed to add an extra layer of security when they need it the most.

"We tend to focus on what the need is and whatever the need is, we do our best to try to help fund those needs," says Pam Madere, the Chair of the Central Texas Public Safety Commission.

For the past nine months, the Central Texas Public Safety Commission has been working to secure funds from private individuals and corporate donors to make the ballistic vests a reality.

Since its creation over 20 years ago, the nonprofit has had the goal of supporting first responders across the Austin area.

"They're often first on the scene, and they are put in precarious positions, and they need to be able to have protective gear to keep themselves safe," says Madere.

For Austin-Travis County EMS, bulletproof vests are nothing new. In fact, it’s something that has been in practice since the late 80s.

"It’s unfortunate, but it is the reality that safety is a real concern for all our first responders," says Robert Luckritz, the Chief of Austin-Travis County EMS.

Each ambulance is currently equipped with two vests for paramedics, but with years of wear and tear and new models available, they feel like it's time for an upgrade.

The new ballistic vests Austin-Travis County EMS is looking to purchase with the new funds are 5–10 pounds lighter than the current models, more breathable, and allow easier access to supplies during emergencies. They're the same model currently in use by Austin PD.

"This puts our minds at ease and reassures some of our paramedics that they have the absolute best protection possible for any situation they may enter into," says Chief Luckritz.

What's next:

In years past, Austin-Travis county EMS has made good use of ballistic vests, with over 14,000 hours of wear time in 2024, with roughly 10 percent of employees sometimes wearing vests for their entire shifts.

Once purchased, Chief Luckritz says the ballistic vests will be distributed over the next several weeks.