Travis County to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics July 19-22

Travis County and local community partners will host free COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week.

Some locations have pediatric vaccines for babies and young children 6 months to 5 years of age.

No appointments are required for these clinics. Please check the details of events to confirm dates, locations, times, and age availability.

People receiving their second dose, third dose or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Thursday, July 21, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

Forest Park Apartments (Travis County)

1088 Park Plz. Austin, TX 78753

4 pm – 7 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Locations & Hours of No-Appointment Operation Friday, July 22, 2022

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)