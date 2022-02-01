Travis County in 'dire need' of poll workers for Texas election

The Travis County Clerk’s Office says it is in dire need of poll workers.

The poll workers are needed for the early voting period and the March 1 Primary Election. Early voting begins on Monday, Feb. 14, and ends on Friday, Feb. 25.

229 spots still need to be filled for early voting and 364 spots still need to be filled for the March 1 Primary Election, according to the clerk's office. Poll workers are paid positions at $15-$17/hour.

Anyone interested in working as an early voting or Election Day poll worker should email erecruiting@traviscountytx.gov or call 512-854-4996.

