Austin weather: Rain, storms possible through the weekend

More of the same today with lots of clouds and high humidity.

As temperatures warm to the low 80s, a few shower and storms are possible in a hit and miss fashion from Austin to La Grange.

Then we will be on storm watch tonight.

The West Texas storms have another chance to reach at least the Hill Country this evening.

There is a slight risk of severe weather like damaging winds of 50 to 70 mph, small hail and lightning west of Austin.

Storm chances increase even more this weekend.

