Travis County issues local state of disaster in response to weather

A local state of disaster has been issued for both Travis County and the City of Austin in response to weather in response to severe winter weather conditions. Residents are urged to stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary.

These declarations will last until February 21, 2021.

"Please help our emergency responders by staying home and off the roads," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "We are also concerned about our energy supply. Please conserve energy by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees, closing shades & blinds to reduce heat lost through windows, & turning off & unplugging non-essential lights and appliances."

Additional resources from the City of Austin:

