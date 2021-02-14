Travis County issues local state of disaster in response to weather
AUSTIN, Texas - A local state of disaster has been issued for both Travis County and the City of Austin in response to weather in response to severe winter weather conditions. Residents are urged to stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary.
These declarations will last until February 21, 2021.
"Please help our emergency responders by staying home and off the roads," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "We are also concerned about our energy supply. Please conserve energy by turning down thermostats to 68-degrees, closing shades & blinds to reduce heat lost through windows, & turning off & unplugging non-essential lights and appliances."
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Additional resources from the City of Austin:
Advertisement
- Information on power outages from Austin Energy.
- Austin Water information on freezing weather website for tips preventing property damage
- Highway conditions can be monitored at DriveTexas.org.
- Information on local roadways and their conditions can be found on Austin Transportation’s Twitter.
- Information from Austin Public Works on their operations
- Follow the City of Austin and Travis County on social media.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.