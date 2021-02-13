Austin Water offers tips for preparing pipes for severe winter weather

With severe winter weather impacting Central Texas this weekend, Austin Water is offering residents the following tips for preparing pipes and preventing property damage during freezing weather.

Before freezing weather

Wrap all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas of the home

Remove garden hoses from outside faucets

Insulate outside faucets with Styrofoam cover, rags, or paper

Cover vents around the foundation of your home

Know where your property owner’s cut-off valve is located and how to use it.

Apply oil such as WD-40 to the cut-off valve, located adjacent to the water meter box under a 6" metal lid, before operating to prevent the valve from breaking

In sub-freezing weather

Drip outside faucets 24 hours a day, about 5 drops per minute

Remove wrappings on outdoor spigots to allow water to drip to the ground. Where feasible, keep wrapping on the exposed portion of the pipes that do not obstruct the dripping. Dripping faucets are not necessary unless temperatures are expected to be 28 degrees or below for at least 4 hours. Be sure to turn off the faucets after the threat of freezing weather.

Open cabinet doors under sinks adjacent to outside walls

In unheated garages, shut off water to washing machines, and water softeners should be drained and protected from freezing temperatures

In sustained sub-freezing weather, let water drip slowly from inside faucets. If possible, collect this water to reuse for other purposes.

Take extra precautions to protect pipes that have frozen in the past.

If you're not going to be home

Shut water off at the property owner’s cut-off valve

Drain all outside water faucets and leave them open if your house will be unoccupied for several days

Leave home heating system on at a low setting

Open cabinet doors under sinks adjacent to outside walls

Renters and tenants may be responsible for personal property damage caused by broken water pipes during severe weather conditions. Residents should contact property management/landlord or maintenance personnel to locate the property owner’s cut-off valve and find ways to avoid pipe breakage during a freeze

Austin Water is encouraging all customers to turn off irrigation systems during the winter months to help conserve water. However, businesses that continue to operate landscape irrigation systems are asked to shut their systems off in order to prevent possible freezing of pedestrian areas and damage caused by freezing conditions.

If a water line breaks and the cut off valve does not work or the customer is unable to locate or operate the valve, Austin Water is available to turn off the water.

Anyone needing more information or assistance can call Austin Water's 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 512-972-1000.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter Saturday will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week

