Travis County judge convicts man for February 2020 murder

A man who police say shot and killed another man during an argument in 2020 was convicted of murder.

On Tuesday, April 26, a Travis County judge convicted 43-year-old Damon Boyd.

On Feb. 23, 2022, Austin police arrested Boyd and charged him with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Shawn Eaton that happened on Feb. 21, 2020.

Boyd was indicted June 8, 2020, with the offense of murder.

Advertisement

"Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family."