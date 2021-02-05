Travis County judges warn about scammers posing as sheriff's deputies

Travis County Criminal District Court judges are warning residents to be on high alert for phone scammers claiming to be officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The judges say that the scammers use the accurate name and rank of officers as well as the judges' names and aggressively claim the resident has failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for the resident’s arrest.

After alarming the victim with the threat of an arrest, the caller then seeks to confirm the victim’s Social Security number and other personal information and demands immediate payment of a fine via gift card or money pack.

The judges say that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies around the country have reported the resurgence of this trick known as the jury duty scam.

"It is incredibly concerning that scammers are targeting unsuspecting residents of Travis County," said Judge Karen Sage of the 299th District Court in a release. "The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented our Criminal District Courts from having jury trials. I have not nor would I issue such a warrant for juror service while operating under these COVID-19 restrictions."

Travis County residents are also reminding that: