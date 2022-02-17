Travis County moves drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Travis County is moving its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to a new location starting this weekend.

The clinic will be moving to the Ray Martinez building at the Travis County Constable Pct. 4 Office starting Saturday, Feb. 19. The Expo Center vaccine site closed on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The county says that hours of operation will remain the same. Unless otherwise announced on the County’s online vaccine calendar and map, the drive-thru clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Constable Precinct 4 Office is located at 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway.

Travis County will continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. People who are five years of age and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccines are free, and Travis County’s vaccine clinics do not require appointments, identification, or proof of citizenship.

