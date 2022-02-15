Where can I get a COVID vaccine or booster shot in Travis County?

There’s still time to get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines or booster shot.

While there was a significant uptick in vaccines due to the omicron variant and holiday travel, vaccine demand across Travis County has slowed, according to Austin Public Health. Last week, only 8,752 people in Travis County rolled up their sleeves for a vaccine.

"We’re starting to move in the right direction with fewer infections, but there’s still work to do," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "We can’t let spring break be the reason our numbers start going back up. We need everyone to get up to date with their vaccination status as soon as possible."

Staying up-to-date means that a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses. When are you up to date?

Pfizer

Everyone 5 years and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The primary series of two doses are given 3 weeks (21 days) apart, and that primary series offers full protection two weeks after the second dose.

Teens 12-17 should only get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose at least 5 months after completing the primary series.

Everyone 18 years and older should get a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna at least 5 months after completing the primary series.

Moderna

Everyone 18 years and older can receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The primary series of two doses are given 4 weeks (28) days apart, and that primary series offers full protection two weeks after the second dose.

Everyone 18 years and older should get a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna at least 5 months after completing the primary series.Johnson & Johnson

Everyone 18 years and older can receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The primary series offers full protection after the first dose.

Everyone 18 years and older should get a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna at least 2 months after completing the primary series.

All three vaccines and booster doses are available at all Austin Public Health vaccine clinics. "We’ve worked hard with the resources we have to make getting your vaccine as easy as possible in Austin and Travis County," said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. "You can walk up to any of our sites and get the vaccine you need, no appointment necessary."

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

