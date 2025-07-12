Travis County offers flood debris pickup for applicable residents

article

Beginning Monday, July 14, contractors will pick up flood debris from Travis County-maintained roads in northwest Travis County neighborhoods severely affected by the Fourth of July holiday weekend flooding.

The following roads will receive this free curbside pickup service, though the county says the list is subject to change:

Long Hollow Loop

Summit View Drive

Layne Loop

Long Hollow Trl

Sheep Hollow Trl

Juniper Trl

Yaupon Trl

Juniper Ct

Windy Valley Drive

Round Mountain Road

Big Sandy Drive

Sandy Meadow Cir

Pecan Hollow

Sunset Hollow

A portion of Nameless Road highlighted in the map below.

Residents on these roads are asked to get their debris to the curb as soon as possible. There will be multiple rounds of pickup through the impacted areas over the next several days as crews work to collect an enormous volume of debris.

Debris must be sorted and placed separately into these categories:

Appliances (Example: refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers)

Construction and demolition materials (Example: drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing)

Brush and vegetation – tree trunks and limbs must be less than 10’ long

Hazardous waste (Example: oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies)

Electronics (Example: televisions, computers, phones, gaming consoles)

Household trash will not be accepted. If debris is not separated into these categories, it will not be picked up.

Debris should be placed along the road at the edge of your property without blocking the road or access to property.

If there’s a sidewalk, debris can be placed between the sidewalk and curb. Please keep a 3 ft. perimeter. Do not stack, lean, or place any debris on or near trees, poles, mailboxes, utility boxes, fire hydrants, meters, or any structure that can make removal difficult.

Travis County officials warn residents not to enter waterways to remove debris under any circumstances. Waterway areas can remain hazardous for days and may contain sewage, chemicals, sharp debris or downed power lines. Residents should wait for official clearance before entering affected areas.

Additionally, there is still active search and rescue occurring. Search and rescue efforts need 100 yards on both sides of the creek to be able to search.

Residents can refer to the attached illustration for debris placement guidelines and can reach out to TCflooddebris@traviscountytx.gov with any questions about the collection.

Flood Recovery Reminders

Household trash can be brought to a dumpster located on the north side of the Sandy Creek Bridge, which is open to foot traffic.

For those who are able to take trash to a drop-off location, the FM1431 Citizens Collection Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Construction on a two-way low-water crossing is running parallel to the damaged Sandy Creek Bridge is underway.

A resource center is open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Danielson Middle School. CapMetro and Leander ISD are providing transportation to the resource center, as well as the Leander Park & Ride and HEB, from Round Mountain Baptist Church.

More information on road closures, crisis cleanup hotline, and other topics not covered in this press release can be found on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s flooding recovery webpage.