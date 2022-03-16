Travis County pauses applications for rent, mortgage assistance

Travis County has paused accepting applications for rent and mortgage assistance.

The county says that its Health and Human Services (HHS) Department received about 4,700 applications for assistance and that based on the number received and the availability of funding, they expect to distribute all available funds.

The available $9,155,552 is funded through Travis County’s general fund and the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) provided under the American Rescue Plan Act. The program opened on March 1 and received more than 3,300 applications in one week.

On March 8, due to the rate of applications received, the Travis County Commissioners Court gave direction to plan for a pause in accepting new applications.

HHS is currently in the process of reviewing the submitted applications for eligibility. The process of determining eligibility and disbursing assistance will take place over the next several months. HHS will notify applicants when their eligibility and assistance amounts are determined. If available funds remain after that process is complete, HHS will resume accepting new applications, says the county.

Renters in Travis County needing assistance can contact Texas 211, a free social service hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They can call 211 or (877) 541-7905 or click here. The United Way for Greater Austin can also connect renters to resources.

Homeowners needing assistance can contact the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is available to help with mortgage, property tax, insurance, and HOA fees.

