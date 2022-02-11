No more funds available in Travis County's emergency rent assistance program

Travis County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has closed as all available funds have been disbursed, says the county.

More than $18 million in rental assistance has been disbursed to more than 4,300 households in the county since its launch in April 2021. Each household received $3,139.94 on average and income levels of assistance recipients included:

3,127 households below 30% of Area Median Income (AMI)

1,174 households between 30% and 50% of AMI

In December, the county stopped accepting new applications as the rate of them exceeded available funds due to the success of the program in summer and fall 2021. In January, remaining applicants were notified they could not be assisted, says the county.

The county's live call center will be closing on Feb. 14 and will transition to a recorded message directing renters needing assistance to resources that may be able to help them, including Texas 211.

Travis County’s ERAP program prioritized providing assistance to families living in Travis County, but outside the City of Austin, who were at risk of being evicted due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families needing rental assistance can contact Texas 211, a free social service hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Renters can call 211 or 877-541-7905 or click here.

