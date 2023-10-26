Travis County polling site closes due to flooding

A Travis County early voting polling site has closed due to flooding.

The Travis County Clerk's Office says the Austin Recreation Center will be closed until it can safely re-open.

The nearest polling sites for voters are UT Flawn Academic Center and Austin City Hall.

READ MORE: Austin weather: Tornado Warnings end; Flash Flood Warning remains until 1:15 p.m.

All other polling sites are open tonight until 7 p.m.

Voters can find a full list and map of polling sites here.