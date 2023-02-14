Travis County residents can drop off tree debris at Mansfield Dam Park

Travis County residents can now drop off tree debris at Mansfield Dam Park.

The new drop-off site is open every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will only accept tree limbs, branches, shrubs, and leaves.

Household trash, appliances, metal, or other non-vegetative debris will not be accepted.

Residents may experience long wait times at the drop-off site due to high demand across the county for debris drop off after the historic ice storm.

Travis County residents can also utilize Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant, at 2210 FM 973 Austin, TX 78725, to dispose of their storm debris. This location is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both the Mansfield Dam and Hornsby Bend sites are free for Travis County residents to use.

For residents in Travis County’s unincorporated areas who are unable to bring their debris to drop off sites, the County’s Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) Department is working on bringing on contractors to help with curbside debris pickup.

The pickup schedule isn’t available yet, but unincorporated area residents are asked to go ahead and cut their debris into four-to-five-feet pieces and place them by their curb by Monday, Feb. 20.

Other storm debris cleanup information, including information about privately-run debris drop off locations that may charge a fee, is available on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.