Travis County sees decline in opioid-related deaths: ATCEMS

The Brief Austin-Travis County EMS reported a decline in opioid-related deaths First responders credit the results to increased programs, training, and available resources



For the first time in nearly a decade, Austin-Travis County EMS reported a decline in opioid-related deaths.

What they're saying:

"When we look at it per capita of 100,000 people, Travis County has been averaging more than twice that of any other county in the state for a very long time," said Stephen White.

While overdoses are down, it does not necessarily mean there are fewer drugs on the streets.

"We have approximately just over 5,000 opioid-use disorder interventions that have been completed," said Angela Carr.

Dig deeper:

Instead, first responders credit the results to increased programs, training, and available resources. They have also seen more people administering Narcan before EMS arrives.

"There are obviously lots of venues for people to get naloxone, but we feel like whatever we can do to help get it out into the community, you know, that that's a good way to kind of prevent these overdose deaths," said Carr.

A reported 431 people, most of whom are city employees, received training in new programs, like BreatheNOW and Narcan distribution, created by the Community Health Paramedic Team at ATCEMS in 2024.

"The best way for Austin EMS and Austin Public Health to target those areas is through our community partners," said White.

The Opiate Bridge Program is another treatment strategy they have noticed has significantly increased enrollment.

By the numbers:

In 2023, there were more than 2,300 fentanyl poisoning deaths in Texas.

Last year, the total dropped to 1,300.