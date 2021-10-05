Travis County shares early voting locations for November 2 election

Travis County has shared the hours and locations for early voting in the November 2 election. The statewide election will be addressing topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility.

Early voting for the November 2, 2021 election will begin Monday, October 18. and end Friday, October 29. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

There will be 26 early voting locations throughout Travis County. You can find early voting locations, wait times, voter ID requirements, and your voter registration at VoteTravis.com.

You can also see a sample ballot for this election on the website.

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 4.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 22.

WHAT IS ON THE BALLOT FOR THE NOVEMBER 2 ELECTION?

The election will feature eight statewide constitutional amendments that address topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility.

State of Texas Proposition 1

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."

Propuesta Número 1 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que autoriza a las fundaciones benéficas de equipos deportivos profesionales de organizaciones sancionadas por la Asociación Profesional de Vaqueros de Rodeo o la Asociación Profesional de Rodeo Femenino a realizar rifas benéficas en eventos de rodeo."

State of Texas Proposition 2

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

Propuesta Número 2 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que autoriza a un condado a financiar el desarrollo o la reurbanización del transporte o la infraestructura en áreas improductivas, subdesarrolladas o arruinadas en el condado."

State of Texas Proposition 3

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

Propuesta Número 3 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que prohíbe que este Estado o una subdivisión política de este Estado prohíba o limite los servicios religiosos de las organizaciones religiosas."

State of Texas Proposition 4

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

Propuesta Número 4 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que cambia los requisitos de elegibilidad para un juez de la corte suprema, un juez del tribunal de apelaciones penales, un juez del tribunal de apelaciones y un juez del distrito."

State of Texas Proposition 5

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

Propuesta Número 5 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que otorga poderes adicionales a la Comisión Estatal de Conducta Judicial con respecto a los candidatos a cargos judiciales."

State of Texas Proposition 6

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

Propuesta Número 6 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que establece el derecho de los residentes de ciertos establecimientos a designar un cuidador esencial para las visitas en persona."

State of Texas Proposition 7

"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

Propuesta Número 7 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional para permitir que el cónyuge sobreviviente de una persona discapacitada reciba una limitación en los impuestos ad valorem del distrito escolar sobre la residencia del cónyuge si este tiene 55 años de edad o más al momento del fallecimiento de la persona."

State of Texas Proposition 8

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

Propuesta Número 8 del Estado de Texas

"Enmienda constitucional que autoriza a la legislatura a establecer una exención de impuestos ad valorem de la totalidad o parte del valor de mercado de la residencia del cónyuge sobreviviente de un miembro de las fuerzas armadas de los Estados Unidos que haya fallecido o haya recibido una lesión fatal en cumplimiento del deber."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter