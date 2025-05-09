Travis County sheriff's deputy involved in shooting; 1 person shot

The Brief The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deputy involved shooting The shooting happened in the area of the 5100 block of FM 620



The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in a parking lot in the area of the 5100 block of FM 620.

TCSO says that around 9:10 a.m. it got a call from the Austin Police Department that APD was tracking a stolen vehicle and that the vehicle may be headed into TCSO's jurisdiction.

About 20 minutes later at around 9:30 a.m., a TCSO deputy encountered the vehicle in a parking lot.

Officials say at least one shot was fired and a person was injured.

The person was injured was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy involved was not hurt.

What's next:

The investigation into what happened is now underway.

The Texas Rangers are taking the lead in the case and the TSCO Criminal Investigations Division will work with the Rangers in tandem to investigate the incident.