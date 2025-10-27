Travis County Sheriff's Office hosts Trunk or Treat event

The Brief Travis County Sheriff's Office held Trunk or Treat event on October 26 Hundreds showed up to check out all the Halloween fun



The Travis County Sheriff’s Office turned into everything Halloween for its annual event.

The backstory:

TCSO hosted their annual Trunk or Treat, handing out candy to hundreds of trick-or-treaters who made their way out.

Each booth was operated by Travis County Sheriff’s Office employees.

From deputies, to cadets, to correctional officers, over 100 employees from the department were able to get in on the Halloween fun.

Trunk or Treat also serves as healthy bit of competition.

Each booth competed for the coveted best booth award, with trick-or-treaters serving as the judges.

The candy used in the event was donated by H-E-B, Sam’s Club and Target.