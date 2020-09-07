Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a possible homicide.

Officials say that the sheriff's office was contacted by the family of a man from Houston on September 4. The caller said that his son was hospitalized in critical condition and that days earlier he had been involved in a physical altercation in Travis County.

Neither police nor EMS were called at the time of the incident.

Detectives with TCSO immediately began investigating the reported information and learned that the reported victim and another man were assaulted September 3 at approximately 4:00 a.m. at Bare Cabaret located at 9705 Reservoir Ct.

The man from Houston was pronounced dead at 1:30 pm on September 4. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

TCSO is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers 512-472-TIPS (8477) or the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444.

