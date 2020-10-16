Travis County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting near Manor

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Manor. According to TCSO, first responders responded after a man called 9-1-1 to report that he had been shot.

Officials say the victim was found in his vehicle in a driveway of a business parking lot in the 10000 block of East Highway 290 just east of SH 130. He was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

Deputies have spoken with the victim but are still working to determine where the shooting happened.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates