Travis County surpasses November 2016 total vote turnout

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says that Travis County has surpassed its November 2016 total vote turnout.

DeBeauvoir said in a tweet that 486,206 votes have been cast in person and by mail during the early voting period which is more than the total of 477,588 votes in November 2016.

Early voting began October 13 and ends October 30 and Travis County has 37 early voting polling locations. Polls are open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and officials say mega-centers will be open until 9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. See the full list of locations below and get details here.

