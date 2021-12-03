Travis County temporarily closes rental assistance application portal

The Travis County’s Health and Human Services Department is temporarily closing the online application portal for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

It will stop accepting new applications after 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Sunday is also the last day to drop off paper applications at drop boxes located at Community Centers.

Applications currently under review will continue to be evaluated for eligibility until all remaining funds are dispersed, according to a press release. The online portal will only remain open for those applications under review, so the applicants can submit requested documents.

"Our rental assistance program was able to help thousands of Travis County families stay in their homes," said Sherri Fleming, County Executive for Health and Human Services. "Travis County understands that there is still a need for rental assistance in the community, and staff is working on identifying additional sources of funding. If more funding becomes available, we stand ready to resume providing assistance to families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The ERAP program was funded through grants from the federal government as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

As of December 1, 2021, ERAP has dispersed $10,172,676.49 in assistance to 2,823 Travis County households since its launch in April 2021. Based on the rate of applications received, the program expects to expend all available remaining funds.

Renters needing assistance after December 5, 2021, may contact Texas 211, a free social service hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Renters can call 211 or (877) 541-7905 or go to www.211texas.org

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter