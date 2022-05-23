Travis County deputies stepping up enforcement efforts for graduation, Memorial Day
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is increasing law enforcement efforts on roadways during graduation and Memorial Day.
TCSO said from May 23 - June 5, in accordance with its participation in TxDOT's Step grant, deputies will be stepping up enforcement efforts.
TCSO will especially focus on impaired drivers.
- In 2021, there were 25,199 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas resulting in 1,029 fatalities.
- A DWI can cost drivers up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of driver’s license.
- Drunk driving often results in collisions that can be deadly.
- Every 8 hours and 31 minutes a person in Texas dies due to a drunk driver.
- It’s illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to drink alcohol, and the Zero Tolerance Law states that it’s also illegal for a person under the age of 21 to drive with any trace of alcohol in their system.
Alcohol-related crashes are 100% preventable. TCSO reminds drivers to celebrate safely by always getting a sober ride. A designated driver isn’t the person who’s had the fewest alcoholic drinks; it’s the person who hasn’t had any alcohol at all
