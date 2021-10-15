Travis County to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Travis County constables will be participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day next weekend.

Residents can drop off their medications on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Constable Precincts 2, 4, and 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous and allows the public to safely dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted over-the-counter or prescription drugs.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Adan Ballesteros, Constable Pct. 2:

Address 10409 Burnet Rd. Ste. 150 Austin, TX 78758

Phone: 512-854-9697

George Morales, Constable Pct. 4:

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy #1100 Austin, TX 78744

Phone: 512-854-9488

Carlos B. Lopez, Constable Pct. 5:

Address: 1003 Guadalupe St. Austin, TX 78701

Phone: 512-854-9100

Following CDC COVID-19 guidelines, collection site officials will be wearing masks. The public is also asked to wear masks as they drive through the collection site.

The following items will be accepted:

Pills, tablets, capsules

Blister packs

Ointments and creams

Inhalers and nebulizer solutions

Liquid medications

Items not accepted include:

Needles or syringes

Thermometers

Home-based care equipment

Vitamins

Trash

In April, 4,425 law enforcement entities collected 839,543 lbs or 420 tons of unused, expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs from 5,060 collection sites, according to the DEA.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs and educating the general public about the potential abuse of medications. The misuse and improper disposal of expired and unwanted prescription drugs is a growing problem nationwide and threatens local water supplies, says the county.

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long.

For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator or Travis County’s Prescription Takeback website.

